Kevin McCullar Jr. injury update: Kansas basketball star out of March Madness with knee bruise

If Kansas basketball is going to make a run in the NCAA Tournament, it will have to do it without the services of one of the top players in the nation.

Guard Kevin McCullar Jr. will miss March Madness, starting with the first-round game for No. 4 Kansas (22-10, 10-8 Big 12) against No. 13 seed Samford (29-5, 15-3 in Southern Conference) at 9:55 p.m. Thursday at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

More: Watch select NCAA Tournament games with Sling TV

"Kevin's not going to play," Kansas coach Bill Self told reporters this week. "Kevin says his knee pain has not subsided any and it's too bad for him to be able to contribute. So Kevin will not play. We're shutting him down for the tournament."

The Jayhawks lost their opening game to Cincinnati in the Big 12 Tournament with both McCullar and star big man Hunter Dickinson out.

Here's the latest on McCullar's injury leading up to tip-off.

What is Kevin McCullar Jr.'s injury?

Self has described the injury as a 'nagging injury' for his star and called it a "bone bruise." The coach also mentioned that McCullar has not practiced in six weeks due to the injury. The Kansas star missed six of the final 12 games of the season, including the first round of the Big 12 Tournament. He last played on March 9 against Houston in a 76-46 loss, appearing for just 15 scoreless minutes.

McCullar posted on X (formerly Twitter), confirming the news and adding he is "more devastated than anyone" to be unable to go for the tournament.

"I have done everything that I possibly could have done to get back playing at a high level to help my team," McCullar said in his post. "This included 6-7 hours a day with the training staff at Kansas for over a month now, while not participating in practice but competing in games. While trying various treatment options, it's simply not where it needs to be to play the game."

Kevin McCullar Jr.'s stats

In his second season with the Jayhawks, McCullar averaged 18.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. His numbers were the best of his career after he averaged 10.7 points a game last season. He scored a season-high of 34 points on 11-of-18 from the field and 4 of 7 from 3-point range in a 75-60 win over Yale on Dec. 22.

The 6-foot-7, 212-pound guard played his first three seasons with Texas Tech before transferring to the Jayhawks ahead of last season. Along with career high in points and assists per game, McCullar also shot a career-best 33.3% from 3-point range and shot 80.5% from the free throw line.

Potential replacement for Kevin McCullar Jr.

Dickinson is expected back for the Jayhawks after missing the Big 12 Tournament game, but Kansas is still not a very deep team this season. The Jayhawks had four players average over 30 minutes per game — including McCullar, who averaged 34.3 minutes per game. They had three more players average more than double-figure minutes played per game.

Elmarko Jackson, who started against Cincinnati, could be in line to start in place of McCullar. The 6-foot-3 combo guard was the No. 20 overall recruit in the 2023 recruiting class, per 247Sports, out of South Kent, Connecticut. Jackson is averaging 4.2 points and 1.7 assists on 39.7% shooting. He struggled against the Bearcats, shooting 2-of-11 from the field for just five points. He did however add nine rebounds and two assists in his 34 minutes of play.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kevin McCullar Jr. injury latest updates: Kansas star out for March Madness