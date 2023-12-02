Kevin McCullar, Hunter Dickinson lead Kansas to knock out UConn

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks took down fourth-ranked UConn 69-65 in Allen Fieldhouse in front of a raucous Friday night sold-out crowd.

The game between the last two Division I college basketball national champions lived up to all of the hype.

Kansas jumped out to a 19-8 lead in the first eight minutes of the game with center Hunter Dickinson hitting two threes in that span.

UConn brought it to within five at 23-18 at the halfway point of the first half before another KU run extended their lead to 30-19 before the teams ended the first half at 38-31 Kansas.

The Jayhawks held the Huskies to 38.5% shooting in the first half.

Dickinson and Kevin McCullar dropped 10 points in the first half with Dickinson adding six rebounds to that.

They finished the game with 15 points, nine rebounds and four blocks from Dickinson (6-12 FG, 3-4 3FG) and 21 points and five rebounds from McCullar (6-10 FG, 3-4 3FG).

In the second half, UConn stormed back to take a 52-47 lead with nine minutes to go.

Some big three-pointers by McCullar and Dickinson helped give the Jayhawks a 61-54 lead with less than four minutes to go.

The Huskies brought the game back within three points in the final minute at 66-63 in the final minute with 50 seconds left.

KU’s Dajuan Harris missed two free throws with 15 seconds left with KU up 67-65. UConn took the ball down the court, missed a shot and committed a foul to seal the KU win.

KJ Adams also had 18 points and five rebounds.

Fifth-ranked Kansas hosts the Kansas City Roos on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

