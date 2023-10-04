Kevin McCarthy Rules Out Running for Speaker Again After Ousting

Former US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy spoke to media in Washington, on October 3, after he was ousted from his leadership position by members of his own party for the first time in the country’s history.

McCarthy struck a deal with Democrats to avoid a government shutdown for 45 days over the weekend, angering hardline Republicans in the House.

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz filed a formal motion to eject him, after months of infighting between McCarthy and far-right Republicans. The final vote tally was 216 in favor of removing McCarthy as speaker, and 210 against.

In the press conference, McCarthy touted his accomplishments after confirming he won’t run again for speaker.

“Doing the right thing isn’t always easy but it is necessary,” he said, “I don’t regret standing up for choosing governing over grievance.” Credit: Kevin McCarthy via Storyful