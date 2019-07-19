Kevin Mawae's wife, Ed Reed's father highlight roster of Hall of Fame presenters

We’re a little over two weeks from the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremonies, and on Friday the Hall announced the individuals who will present the eight men in the Class of 2019.

Among them are two people making a little bit of history.

Tracy Mawae will be just fifth wife to present her husband

Tracy Mawae is center Kevin Mawae’s selection to be his presenter. The couple have been married for over 26 years — Kevin proposed during LSU’s Fan Day in 1992 — and have two college-aged children.

Former Seahawks, Jets and Titans center Kevin Mawae, center, has asked his wife, Tracy, to present him at the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction next month. (AP)

She will be just the fifth wife to present her husband, joining Kim Singletary, wife of Mike; Deanna Favre, wife of Brett; Gene Jones, wife of Jerry; and Brenda Warner, wife of Kurt.

With their kids tending to commitments at their respective schools, Tracy was the only one with Kevin on February 2 in Atlanta for the agonizing wait to see if he’d be welcomed into the Hall in his third year of eligibility after two close calls.

In a similar vein, Edward Reed Sr. will present his son, safety Ed Reed.

Dads presenting their sons is almost as unusual as wives presenting spouses: Reed Sr. will be just the ninth.

Jerry Jones to serve as presenter again

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones will make his fourth presentation.

Gil Brandt, who is being inducted in recognition of his nearly 30-year career with the Cowboys, chose Jones, who has been his biggest cheerleader in getting him into the Hall.

Previously, Jones has been asked to do the honors for players Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith and Larry Allen.

The rest of the presenters:

CB Champ Bailey: Longtime agent Jack Reale

Denver owner Pat Bowlen: Longtime team trainer Steve “Greek” Antonopulos

TE Tony Gonzalez: Cousin and best friend Dennis Allen

CB Ty Law: Lifelong friend Byron Washington

DB Johnny Robinson: Stepson Bob Thompson

Induction is set for Saturday, August 3.

