Kevin Mawae replaces Trent Dilfer at Nashville high school

A former LSU standout and pro football hall of famer is taking a new job heading up a Nashville high school.

Kevin Mawae, who played offensive line for LSU in the ’90s, is set to lead Lipscomb Academy. He replaces former NFL QB Trent Dilfer, who took the UAB job late last year.

Lipscomb Academy went 13-0 under Dilfer last year. According to a report, it also targeted former Cowboys tight end Jason Witten.

Mawae spent the last couple of years on the Indianapolis Colts staff. Prior to that, he was an offensive analyst at Arizona State. In the past, LSU fans suggested he could eventually end up in Baton Rouge, but LSU’s offensive line is in good shape with Brad Davis.

Mawae earned all-conference and All-American honors while at LSU. In the NFL, he played for the Seahawks, Jets and Titans. He was First-Team All-Pro on seven occasions and made eight Pro Bowls.

List

Comparing Brian Kelly to every first-year coach in LSU history

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire