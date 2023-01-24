Colts assistant offensive line coach Kevin Mawae is leaving the team to take over as head coach at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Matt Fortuna of TheAthletic.com reports. He replaces Trent Dilfer as the school’s head coach.

It appeared former NFL tight end Jason Witten was set to replace Dilfer after the former NFL quarterback accepted the head coaching job at UAB but Witten ended up staying at a high school in Texas. Lipscomb also interviewed former NFL players Jon Kitna and Ty McKenzie.

Lipscomb has become a destination for elite prep players. It went 13-0 last season, winning the TSSAA Division II-AA state title for the second year in a row after finishing second in 2020.

Mawae, a Pro Football Hall of Fame player, spent two seasons coaching with the Colts.

Kevin Mawae leaves Colts to replace Trent Dilfer at Nashville high school originally appeared on Pro Football Talk