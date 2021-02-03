The Colts are adding a Pro Football Hall of Famer to their coaching staff.

Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com reports that Kevin Mawae is joining the team as the assistant offensive line coach on Frank Reich’s staff.

Mawae filled the same role for the Bears during the 2016 season and has spent the last three years as an offensive analyst on Herman Edwards’ staff at Arizona State University. He also played center for the Jets during Edwards’ five-year run as the team’s head coach.

Stints with the Seahawks and Titans bookended Mawae’s eight overall years with the Jets and his performance over the course of his career led to his election to the Hall of Fame in 2019.

Kevin Mawae joining Colts as assistant offensive line coach originally appeared on Pro Football Talk