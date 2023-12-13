Kevin Martin's jersey retirement at Western Carolina 'a special journey' that began in Zanesville.

CULLOWHEE, N.C. — Kevin Martin's life continues to come full circle.

It was 22 years ago when Martin chased his only Division I scholarship offer to a little Appalachian town in the hills of western North Carolina.

Western Carolina, at the recommendation of then-assistant coach Duggar Baucom, offered the Zanesville High product an opportunity that seemed wholly unlikely just a few years prior. Martin, 6-5 as a high school senior, stood just 5-8 and weighed a biscuit more than 100 pounds as a sophomore.

Within three years of leaving ZHS, he was among the Catamounts' all-time leading scorers. The All-Southern Conference performer was eventually a first-round draft choice of the Sacramento Kings. No Catamount in the three major sports had done that previously.

Martin received one of the school's highest honors last Saturday. His No. 32 was hoisted into the rafters during his jersey retirement ceremony prior to WCU's game against rival UNC-Asheville.

Zanesville High School graduate Kevin Martin had his jersey retired by Western Carolina University's men's basketball program on Dec. 9, 2023, at the Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, N.C. Martin played 12 years in the NBA after averaging at least 20 points per game in three years at Western. Also pictured are grandmother Maxine Martin, left, mother Marilyn Martin, daughter Anna, wife Jill and daughter Savannah.

Latest honor 'adds to the layers' of career path

The jersey retirement, just the fourth in program history, came four years after he joined the school's Athletics Hall of Fame. He entered the Ohio High School Athletic Association's Circle of Champions in 2021 at the Division I state tournament.

"It adds to the layers of where I came from, which is a kid from the south side of Zanesville to where I am today," Martin said on Monday, shortly after he, wife Jill and their two daughters returned to Ohio. "I know I had a lot of supporters in Zanesville and I inspired a lot of kids. I was put in a very blessed situation where it was about maximizing my talents and trying to be the best person I could, on the court and off."

Martin was happy to reunite with Baucom and former WCU teammates Terrence Woodyard, Corey Muirhead and Cory Largent, who were also among his closest confidants. Another WCU teammate and close friend, Willie Freeman, was unable to attend due to his commitments as a coach in the NBA G League.

Zanesville High School grad Kevin Martin, second from left, stands for a photo with former Western Carolina teammates Corey Muirhead, left, Terrence Woodyard and Cory Largent prior to Martin's jersey retirement ceremony on Dec. 9, 2023, at the Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, N.C. Martin averaged more than 20 points per game each season with the Catamounts before playing 12 years in the NBA.

"It was great," Martin said. "It was good to go back down there and be honored and catch up with the guys. You know how that is when the guys get back together. We went out afterwards and stayed out late. It was a good time."

Martin was a three-time All-SoCon performer from 2001-2004, where he made a loud entrance to the scene with a 22.1-point scoring average that earned him Freshman All-American honors. He set a school record with 42 consecutive made free throws that season.

He averaged more than 20 points per game each season with the Catamounts, and as a junior he was the only non-ACC player to be named All-District by the United States Basketball Writers Association and National Association of Basketball Coaches after averaging 24.9 points per game.

He passed up multiple chances to transfer to major programs after his big freshman season, including Ohio State, but he elected to stay in Cullowhee. It was a decision that paid off handsomely.

Western Carolina's Kevin Martin, a Zanesville native, goes up in the lane during a March 2004 game against Wofford. Martin will be inducted into the Catamounts' Athletic Hall of Fame in November.

One of the all-time WCU greats

He became arguably Western's most prized athletic alum. He scored 12,396 points in a 12-year NBA career, where he was renowned for his wiry build and elite shooting skills.

"Kevin Martin’s combined collegiate and professional career athletic achievements sit at the top of a long list of all-time Catamount greats," WCU Director of Athletics Alex Gary said in a press release. "We are honored to appropriately recognize him by displaying his jersey in the rafters of the Ramsey Center.”

Martin's No. 32 is also retired at ZHS, where he finished fourth in the Ohio Mr. Basketball voting as a senior. He grew nine inches in less than three years and grew two more soon after reaching college.

When informed that his jersey was being retired, Martin said he thought about the days when he played imaginary 1-on-1 games with Michael Jordan, and how he would think of being in arenas with the retired jerseys hanging above the court.

Now he gets to join that pantheon.

"It’s special because it goes beyond the game," Martin said. "It’s a testament to what you did on the court, and how you carried yourself, and how gracious you were for a supporting cast. That's a journey honor ―not a quick 50-point game on a random night. That’s special."

Zanesville High School graduate Kevin Martin had his jersey retired by Western Carolina University's men's basketball program on Dec. 10, 2023, at the Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, N.C. Martin averaged more than 20 points per game each season with the Catamounts before playing 12 years in the NBA.

'25-year journey' started at ZHS

He called it "a 25-year journey," starting with a foundation that he said began under legendary ZHS coach Scott Aronhalt and assistants Jeff Moore and Nathan Seekatz, then continued with Baucom and longtime personal coach David Thorpe.

"Those five guys made a great foundation for me on the court before I made it to the NBA," Martin said. "Then a lot of guys get their hands on you in the NBA. It was definitely a journey moment, from my parents (Kevin Sr. and Marilyn) and how I handled the spotlight from Zanesville and Western.

"It was a special journey moment and I think of all the people that left their mark on me," he added. "I know it says 'Martin' on the back of the jersey, but this is for everyone."

Martin played for the Kings, Rockets, Thunder, Timberwolves and Spurs, establishing himself as one of the league's top shooting guards. Six times he averaged more than 20 points per game, and he finished with career marks of 47.6 percent on 3-pointers and 87 percent at the free-throw line.

Back home, he was as equally admired as a philanthropist who annually bought Christmas for needy families and hosted basketball camps for the youth around Muskingum County. He also returned to play in Gus Macker 3-on-3 tournaments in Zanesville even after his professional career had been established.

Former Zanesville High School standout Kevin Martin, who played for five teams in the NBA, horses around with nephew Kelby during his annual basketball camp at Zanesville Middle School in 2021.

Thankful for next phase

His playing career now in the rearview, Martin's focus is now on his role as a co-owner with Australia's Brisbane Bullets, of the NBL, and his real estate ventures. He moved to New Albany from his former home on Fairview Road in the summer, though he is rarely far from Zanesville.

Martin said he gained a newfound admiration for owners and their tasks of balancing finances with personnel decisions and how fans view the team. He said the Bullets are "middle of the pack" with the other NBL teams.

He trusts the day-to-day decisions to the management team of co-owner Jason Levien, his former agent, and personnel man Stu Lash.

"Me and Jason got it off the ground, but we needed someone who was able to run things, so they can travel a lot," Martin said. "Me having a daughter a couple of years ago, it wasn't feasible for me. I'll get on a call once in a while, but we have a team set in place. If they want my opinion they can get it."

He is thankful to have another career in place. He passed on higher-profile positions within NBA circles to focus on establishing the rest of his life.

He said real estate "saved me for that next career step."

"I was still waking up doing something career-wise and staying focused," Martin said. "I like to be under the radar. All of that (media attention), it wasn't for me. I gave up a career that demanded from me 90 percent of the year. Hopefully, I did everything I was supposed to do to take care of my finances and my body."

