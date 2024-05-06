Kevin Lynch on Timberwolves: 'They're good enough to get to the finals'

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Timberwolves have a chance to go up 2-0 in the Western Conference Semifinals Monday night at Denver. If you ask analyst Kevin Lynch, they’re just getting started.

Lynch appeared on FOX 9 Sports Now Sunday night with Jim Rich, and says this Timberwolves’ squad is a championship contender.

"They have a legitimate chance to get to the finals, they really do. This is the most talented roster they’ve ever had. They’re good enough to get to the finals," Lynch said.

He pointed to the fact that Anthony Edwards is becoming a superstar, and the trade for Rudy Gobert has worked as well as it could be expected with a healthy Karl-Anthony Towns, and a blossoming Naz Reid.

NAZ REID: ‘THE JOB IS NOT DONE’

Also on FOX 9 Sports Now Sunday night, Pierre Noujaim sat down with Naz Reid after practice on Sunday. Reid had a tough first half with missed shots and turnovers, but finished with 16 points. He had 14 of those points in the second half, including 10 straight in the fourth quarter.

"I was just trying to make an impact, put my mark on the game. Obviously I didn’t the best first half, so I had to come out and put my persona on the game, any way, shape or form," Reid said.

The Timberwolves have now won five straight playoff games, and are looking to take a 2-0 lead in the series heading back to Minneapolis. They lost to the Nuggets in five games last year, but didn’t have Reid or Jaden McDaniels. Beating Denver in Game 1 has the team and fans thinking about what’s to come.

"We’re all enjoying the moment, but the job is not done. We’ve got a lot more to go, 11 more to go. Everyone has the same mission, and that’s to win," Reid said.