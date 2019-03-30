Kevin Love's reason for missing Cavs' game in Los Angeles is up for debate

Officially, Kevin Love is missing Saturday’s game at the Clippers with shoulder soreness.

Also official is that Love had himself a fun Friday night in Los Angeles — and then some more fun trolling LeBron James on Instagram later that evening.

Take a look at his comments on James’ self-motivational message:

It’s safe to say Love was enjoying himself — which, if we’re being honest, is not hard to do in Los Angeles. So it’s worth questioning what really caused his “shoulder injury.”

Love did play 35 minutes on Thursday night in a loss to San Antonio where he put up 18 points and eight rebounds. Two nights earlier, Love notched 10 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in a home loss to Boston.

Maybe his shoulder really is hurt. Maybe this is a different kind of “load management.”

What we do know is that Love enjoyed himself on Friday night, joked about it online and was suddenly unable to play Saturday afternoon.

Odds are the Cavs’ brass won’t be too upset if this brings them closer to winning the Zion Williamson sweepstakes in a few weeks.

After a miserable season in Cleveland following the departure of the superstar who brought him there, Love has more than earned himself a night out and a few drinks. That’s for certain.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love mysteriously came down with a sore shoulder after a night out in L.A. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

