Rumors are circulating once again that Kevin Love is urging the Cleveland Cavaliers to trade him. And, it seems, every time those stories are written, it's said that he would prefer a trade to the Trail Blazers.

Portland has the ability to make such a trade, using the expiring contract of Hassan Whiteside.

But I'm not entirely sure where that information about Love's desire is coming from. As far as I know, the former Lake Oswego resident has never publicly said that. And until I hear it come from his mouth, I'm not buying it.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In fact, people I know who are familiar with his situation, or close to the Cavaliers, have told me that they have not heard any particular wish from him to return to his hometown.

Many NBA players, in fact, do not desire a return home.

I have no idea what Love truly wants, but I'm not going to fall for unsubstantiated rumors of what he thinks or desires.

And if I were in his situation and had spent my career playing in Minnesota and Cleveland, I would be wishing for a warm-weather city.

And if I were a team interested in trading for him, I would certainly make sure he was all-in on coming to my franchise.

Particularly in his hometown, which can be a touchy situation.

Kevin Love wants to play in Portland? I want to hear that from him originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest