Kevin Love will trap? Mike Brown says Cavs 'going to have do something different' vs Steph Curry

In Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Steph Curry made 5 3-pointers.

On three of the five, Kevin Love was either switched on to Curry or was defending Curry.

In Game 2, Curry made 9 3-pointers.

On four of the nine, Love was involved in the action.

"Steph obviously shook free and hit some big shots and was a torn in their side throughout the course of the game -- especially in the second half," Mike Brown said on 95.7 The Game on Wednesday morning. "We feel like they're gonna have to do something different.

"They came into the series switching everything -- all of our ball screens, all of our pindowns -- because they saw Houston do it against us in the previous round. Our guys -- especially Steph and KD -- have been able to do things vs their switches.

"We've been able to isolate at times Kevin Love or Kyle Korver on those guys in 1-on-1 situations ... in the past, they've blitzed in pick-and-rolls or double teamed Steph in pick-and-rolls.

"We think, as a staff, that they may go back to some of that to try and slow him down ... we've talked to our guys about that."

On the very first play of Game 2, JaVale McGee -- who was being guarded by Love -- sprinted towards Curry like he was going to set a ball screen and then slipped towards the rim.

The result: a McGee dunk.

As ESPN's Zach Lowe wrote on Tuesday:

Golden State set 40 ball screens for Curry in Game 2, their fourth-highest single-game total since Durant joined, per Second Spectrum data. Two of the three games above that one on the same list: Game 1 of these Finals, and the Game 5 clincher a year ago.

The Warriors lean on Curry's pick-and-roll game when they feel threatened, and when they see Love.

If the Cavs counter in Game 3 by trapping Curry, the Warriors should get plenty of 4-on-3 situations...

