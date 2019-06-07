Kevin Love takes exception to Stephen Curry’s description of The Stop

Stephen Curry blamed himself for the Warriors losing the 2016 NBA Finals. Curry said he rushed a 3-pointer over Kevin Love with the Cavaliers up three in the final minute:

I look back and think I could have easily gone around [Love] and gotten a 2, and we could have gotten a stop, and then I could come back down and hit another shot, and we win another championship

Love switched onto Curry was a favorable matchup for Curry. Curry had been cooking opposing bigs all postseason.

But Love was locked into that possession. He was moving his feet and totally committed to stifling Curry. His crucial defensive play became known as The Stop.

Would Curry have had an easier time getting a 2 than a 3? Yes. Love was focused on preventing a 3-pointer.

Would it have been easy? Probably not. Love looked at least ready for a drive.

It definitely would not have been easy to get a 2, get a stop then get another basket. That’s a lot to go right – which is why Curry was being unduly hard on himself. Once the Warriors trailed by three in the final minute, they were probably going to lose.

Love’s impressive defense made it even more likely.