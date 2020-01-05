Kevin Love sure seems like a guy who is going to get traded soon

Who knows what will happen if Kevin Love isn't traded soon.

Saturday during Cleveland's shootaround, Love expressed how he is not happy about the direction of the team with "an emotional outburst toward general manager Koby Altman," that's according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Charania also reported that Love was screaming that there is "no feel here," as the Cavaliers have accelerated their rebuild year. Love's outburst came in front of teammates, the Cavs coaching staff and members of the front office.

Saturday's blowup is no surprise.

Love has been showing his frustration with his situation this season, but as yet to publicly ask for a trade.

If he were to ask for one, however, it's been reported he'd prefer to land in his hometown team of the Portland Trail Blazers.

However, he did share a public post to his Instagram after Saturday's shootaround.

Love's caption read: "Mood" with a Joker photo.

The 31 year old is averaging 16.6 points and 10.5 boards in 29 games this season. Cleveland is now 10-25 overall after losing to the Thunder Saturday night, 121-106.

My how things have changed since Love signed his contract extension in July of 2018.

During his press conference following his new deal, Love expressed how he hopes his name won't come up in trade rumors anymore.

James Rapien of Cleland's 92.3 The Fan reposted the 2018 interview to Twitter.

This is where I wanted to be, I've said that all along. --Kevin Love in July of 2018

Well, that has to make Cavs fans cringe.

So, now the question is when will the trade happen?

It's gotta happen, right?

And, how many Trail Blazers fans are still hoping he will be traded to play in his hometown?

Love fits the profile of a player Olshey has targeted in the past: A player who has fallen out of favor with his team and is looking for another chance.

He's in the first year of his 4-year, $120 million contract extension. Love's contract was set to expire at the end of this season with a player option for 2019-2020. The Lake Oswego native will be under contract until 2022-‘23. While a contract this size and this early into it may seem like a tough pill to swallow, Olshey's preference would be to trade the team's expiring contracts for ones with longer terms.

Things seem like they're starting to add up...

Grab your popcorn things might get worse before they get better for Love and it may be to Portland's benefit.

Kevin Love sure seems like a guy who is going to get traded soon originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest