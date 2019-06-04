Kevin Love scoffs at Steph Curry 'easily' going by him in 2016 NBA Finals originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Stephen Curry knows he made a mistake at the end of Game 7 in the 2016 NBA Finals.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

After Kyrie Irving drilled a 3-pointer to put the Cleveland Cavaliers up three, Curry came down the court looking to tie the game. He got Cavs forward Kevin Love switched onto him, but instead of going by the big man, the Warriors guard tried to dance on Love and hit a 3-pointer to tie the game.

Curry's shot clanked off the rim, and the Cavs completed their epic NBA Finals comeback.

In a recent interview with ESPN's Jackie MacMullan, Curry admitted he should have gotten the quick two rather than going for the triple, noting he could have "easily" gone by Love.

It doesn't appear the Cavs star buys what Curry is selling, though.

Love played phenomenal defense on Curry after the switch, but prevailing logic would assume Curry could have blown past Love and scored a quick two to extend the game if he had chosen to do so.

[RELATED: Klay believes he'll be ready to play in Game 3 vs. Raptors]

We'll never know if the Warriors could have pulled out the win had Curry scored a quick two, but there's no doubt Steph and the Dubs wish they had another crack at that Game 7.