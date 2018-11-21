Kevin Love to return from injury 'sometime after the new year'

After initially targeting his return at just six weeks, Cavaliers forward Kevin Love won’t take the court again until next year after foot surgery earlier this month. (Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

It sounds like the Cleveland Cavaliers will have to wait even longer than initially planned for All-Star Kevin Love to return to the court.

Love, who underwent surgery on his left foot earlier this month after a nagging left toe injury, was initially expecting to be reevaluated six weeks after his surgery — targeting his return for mid-December.

Now, Love said on ESPN’s The Jump on Tuesday, he won’t be back until sometime next year.

“There’s just no telling at this time with the weight-bearing injury what it is going to be like moving forward, but I expect to be back sometime after the new year,” Love said on ESPN.

The 30-year-old has played in just four games this season for Cleveland, and averaged 19 points and 13.5 rebounds. While he likely won’t return until mid-January now, any delays in his rehab could push that date until sometime in February.

Love — who signed a four-year, $120 million extension this summer — was expected to be a key piece to the Cavaliers offense this season, especially after LeBron James left for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Since Love’s injury, though, they’ve fallen to the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings with a 2-13 record. They’ve also had to deal with numerous issues within the organization, from a coaching change to J.R. Smith repeatedly expressing his desire to be traded.

While his return date is still up in the air, at least one thing is clear: Love won’t see the court again until January at the earliest.

