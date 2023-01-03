Kevin Love on LeBron laughs and Megan Rapinoe on farting as a fireable offense I The Rush

It's Tuesday, January 3, 2023, and Jared is revisiting some of our favorite Rush guests of last year, featuring:

It’s Tuesday, January 3, 2023, and Jared is revisiting some of our favorite Rush guests of last year, featuring:

LeBron James’ in-flux status as a guest at Kevin Love’s wedding

Raheem Mostert in defense of Mike Gesicki’s ‘Griddy’

Megan Rapinoe with the inside scoop over a soccer player being fired for offensive farting

Calais Campbell reveals his Mount Rushmore of quarterbacks he’s sacked in during his NFL career