Kevin Love Jokingly Puts LeBron James in a Headlock After Getting Posterized by Him

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jose Martinez
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Lakers
    Los Angeles Lakers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Cleveland Cavaliers
    Cleveland Cavaliers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • LeBron James
    LeBron James
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kevin Love
    Kevin Love
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Image via Getty/Sean M. Haffey
Image via Getty/Sean M. Haffey

Kevin Love and LeBron James shared a hilarious moment after the four-time league MVP dunked on his former teammate during Monday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cameras captured the moment when Love walked over to LeBron and held him in an extended headlock as play resumed.

Both were clearly laughing off the play that occurred late in the second quarter where Austin Reaves dished the ball to a driving James who was accelerating towards the basket with only Love standing in his way. Unfazed by Love’s presence, LeBron soared over his former teammate and threw it down as he tried to take the charge.

Prior to the posterization, the two were seen hugging one another and breaking out their handshake.

Regardless of what happens on the court, Love and LeBron are forever bonded by a different type of embrace which occurred a mere seconds after their victory in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, completing the Cavaliers’ improbable comeback from a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors to secure Cleveland’s first title in franchise history.

Related Articles

More Complex

Sign up for the Complex Newsletter for breaking news, events, and unique stories.

Follow Complex on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok

Recommended Stories