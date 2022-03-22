Kevin Love Jokingly Puts LeBron James in a Headlock After Getting Posterized by Him

Image via Getty/Sean M. Haffey

Kevin Love and LeBron James shared a hilarious moment after the four-time league MVP dunked on his former teammate during Monday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cameras captured the moment when Love walked over to LeBron and held him in an extended headlock as play resumed.

Kevin Love viciously attacks LeBron after his poster dunk against him pic.twitter.com/X3sSXHHEoo — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) March 22, 2022

Both were clearly laughing off the play that occurred late in the second quarter where Austin Reaves dished the ball to a driving James who was accelerating towards the basket with only Love standing in his way. Unfazed by Love’s presence, LeBron soared over his former teammate and threw it down as he tried to take the charge.

THIS ANGLE OF LEBRON ON K-LOVE 😳 pic.twitter.com/nKF8nn3fO6 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 22, 2022

Prior to the posterization, the two were seen hugging one another and breaking out their handshake.

Regardless of what happens on the court, Love and LeBron are forever bonded by a different type of embrace which occurred a mere seconds after their victory in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, completing the Cavaliers’ improbable comeback from a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors to secure Cleveland’s first title in franchise history.

Lebron didn’t have to dunk on Kevin Love like that they’ve been through it all together pic.twitter.com/Cn1z7maTwu — 𝗗𝗿𝗲𝘄⁰ ⭐️☘️ (@MambaSzn24) March 22, 2022

Kevin Love definitely the only mf on earth who gets away with a UFC headlock on LeBron pic.twitter.com/C1mh91CZDt — The NBA Expert (@RealNBAExpert) March 22, 2022

LeBron James when he elevated and saw Kevin Love under the rim pic.twitter.com/kvyIox60s4 — #RingerNBA (@ringernba) March 22, 2022

