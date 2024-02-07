Kevin Love with the great assist!

Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas has plenty of storylines.
Since a great rookie year, Chase Young's career stalled a bit.
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
The NBA trade deadline could inspire fantasy managers to be more active than normal. Let's explore some potential names to acquire or deal.
Betting on the Super Bowl continues to grow.
Dalton Del Don breaks down the second base position heading into 2024 fantasy baseball drafts.
Jorge Martin presents the case for the young and talented Green Bay Packers as an offense fantasy managers should target next season.
Commissioner Roger Goodell dropped some big news during his State of the League address in Las Vegas on Monday.
In the wake of his dad's departure, Steve is headed across the country.
The two favorites to reach the end zone first are Christian McCaffrey and Isiah Pacheco.
The Niners have invested in their defensive line, but that group has struggled in the playoffs. The Super Bowl would be a good time to right the ship.
Bill Belichick thanked Patriots fans for braving all sorts of weather to support their team.
The Dodgers have brought in Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and James Paxton to fill their depleted rotation.
Itching to get your fantasy baseball team drafted already? Our analysts have compiled their rankings for every position to help you build the best team possible!
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top second basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top relievers ranked going into the 2024 season.
With the NHL All-Star break here, it's time to make fantasy hockey roster improvements for the second half with any of these players.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top outfielders ranked going into the 2024 season.
Jason Fitz kicks off this action-packed edition of Zero Blitz with Frank Schwab as the duo give out their end-of-season NFL awards to players and coaches most deserving. After discussing nicknames and reacting to some of the latest news, the duo honor the story of the year, person of the year, ridiculous person of the year, game of the year, saddest fanbase of the year and the top deliveries of the 2023 season (presented by Prime). Later, Fitz joined by Fox's top broadcasting duo Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen to discuss the discourse around analytics and the NFC Championship Game before addressing the elephant in the room in Tom Brady reportedly joining the team next year (and what that means for Olsen's future as a top analyst). Fitz finishes off the show with former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, who gives us insight on the latest coaching hires around the league, including Dan Quinn to the Washington Commanders (and what the choice says about the power structure in DC), Mike Macdonald to the Seattle Seahawks and more.
Fred Zinkie reveals 10 players projected for solid seasons who are good values as fantasy drafts approach.