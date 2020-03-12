Kevin Love donates $100,000 to support Cavs employees amid NBA suspension

While NBA players around the league have been hit hard by the league's unprecedented decision to postpone the 2020 season, it's not the players Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is most concerned about.

There's a number of behind-the-scenes workers, including ushers and concessions, that help contribute to the NBA experience, and they will undeniably be hit the hardest by the league's postponement.

To help ease the financial burden for Cavaliers arena and support staff, Love has pledged to donate $100,000 through the Kevin Love fund to support this employees.

"I'm concerned about the level of anxiety that everyone is feeling and that is why I'm committing $100,000 through the @KevinLoveFund in support of the @Cavs arena and support staff that had a sudden life shift due to the suspension of the NBA season," Love said in a post on Instagram. "I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities.

Love, who played high school basketball for the Lake Oswego Lakers, noted the coronavirus pandemic is more than a phenomenon, but something that affects individuals on a number of levels.

"It's important to know that those with a mental illness may be vulnerable to the effects of widespread panic and threat. Be kind to one another. Be understanding of their fears, regardless if you don't feel the same. Be safe and make informed decisions during this time. And I encourage everyone to take care of themselves and to reach out to others in need -- whether that means supporting your local charities that are canceling events, or checking in on your colleagues and family."

Like Love, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has also said the team will take care of its hourly employees at American Airlines Center.

"There's going to be hourly employees that aren't working," Cuban said on ESPN's Get Up Thursday morning. "And so, we talked again this morning with our folks at the AAC and getting the numbers. For the next four Mavs games we have a program where-the next four would-have-been Mavs games-we'll pay our employees, our hourly employees, as if they worked."

The NBA has suspended game play until further notice, following All-Star Rudy Gobert's coronavirus diagnosis. NBA owners are encouraging commissioner Adam Silver to reevaluate the league's suspension of play in 30 days, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

