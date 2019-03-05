Kevin Love disagrees with Kyrie Irving's opinion on how the media affects locker rooms originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Kyrie Irving hasn't been all that fond of the media lately.

On Monday, Irving said that "the media has just gotten outrageous." In an interview with ESPN last month, he noted that "the media has broken up locker rooms." But his former Cavaliers teammate Kevin Love doesn't agree.

Love sat down for a Q&A with Jason Lloyd of The Athletic and touched on Irving's recent comments about the media. The 11-year veteran mentioned a conversation with he and Irving's ex-teammate LeBron James that changed his outlook on how the media affects locker rooms.

"I'll say this: This is something that I learned from Bron," Love said. "It was a quick instance in the locker room. Something had come out and I hadn't said it and hadn't done anything or my words got taken out of context. I confronted him and said, 'Just so you know …' He said, 'They aren't dividing us. I know. I know.' He's 16 years in, this was like two to three years ago, that's when I realized that so long as there is that trust and transparency, it shouldn't divide a locker room. Because you can't have so much noise. There's only so many things you can think about in order to play your game. I think having a young locker room, even guys that are five years or less, having gone through it and being the Boston Celtics, being a team like that and Kyrie trying to be a main leader, that's a tough thing to juggle. But that's always been part of professional sports. It's part of it. It's just the way it is."

The Celtics' ongoing struggles, combined with Irving's impending free agency and all of the rumors that come along with it, have made this a season to forget for the 26-year-old. But that can all change come playoff time, when Irving says the C's will flip the switch.

Boston will look to get back on the right track when they visit Golden State on Tuesday.

