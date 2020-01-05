Report: Frustrated Kevin Love screamed at Cavaliers GM Koby Altman in front of team

Things are reportedly not going well for Kevin Love and the Cavaliers. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Kevin Love would probably like that trade to happen soon, please.

The Cleveland Cavaliers big man made his displeasure over his team’s direction with “an emotional verbal outburst toward general manager Koby Altman” during shootaround on Saturday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Love was reportedly screaming in front of his teammates and coaches that there was “no feel here” and expressed his disgust with the organization. He went on to not-so-subtly hint at his feelings after the shootaround with an Instagram post.

Despite that incident, Love still started Saturday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. His frustration with the team was visible as point guard Collin Sexton dribbled the ball at halfcourt for more than 10 seconds despite Love having a mismatch against Chris Paul.

Kevin Love has absolutely had it with Collin Sexton 😳 pic.twitter.com/lib6gql0mx — Everything Cleveland (@EverythingCLE_) January 5, 2020

Kevin Love’s frustration with Cavs

Saturday’s screaming was reportedly the latest development in Love’s growing frustration with the rebuilding Cavaliers since signing a four-year, $120 million extension with the team in 2018.

He was reportedly fined $1,000 by the team for an incident on the bench on Dec. 31 against the Raptors, and disagreed with the fine. Love was caught on video slapping chairs amid a blowout, and reportedly asked a Cavaliers coach to take him out of the game.

Kevin Love wants to be traded. Now! pic.twitter.com/Xwi4s499OH — Karol Sliwa (@Karol__Sliwa) January 1, 2020

The reported source of Love’s frustration: How selfish the first unit was playing, per The Athletic. Love is second on the team in assists per game with 2.9, just behind rookie point guard Darius Garland’s 3.1 and ahead of Sexton’s 2.3.

Love also reportedly had quite a moment with Allard last year:

At the end of last season, Love raised his voice toward the general manager and Altman threatened to fine him. Sources said they heard Love say, “Go ahead. I have plenty of money.”

Love remains one of the most notable names on the trade market this season, and the Cavaliers are reportedly ready to listen to offers for the veteran. However, Love’s contract could be a significant obstacle for those efforts.

