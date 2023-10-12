Kevin Love’s beef with Kelly Olynyk wrecked one guy’s shoulder and the others’ reputation

The 2015 NBA playoffs saw a clash between Kevin Love and then-Boston Celtics big Kelly Olynyk, which left Love with a dislocated shoulder and Olynyk’s reputation tarnished. Love had no playoff success until he joined the Cleveland Cavaliers alongside LeBron James. This marked a turning point for the UCLA alum as he finally had a chance to prove himself.

Olynyk, a 7-foot-tall player known for his versatile skillset, faced a challenging season with the Celtics. Despite early promise, his confidence waned, and he struggled with injuries and inconsistency. When the playoffs arrived, Olynyk’s value to his team had declined. In Game 4 of the playoffs, Love and Olynyk became entangled. The result was a gruesome injury for Love, with a dislocated shoulder and torn ligaments.

Love, believing Olynyk intentionally caused the injury, expressed anger and refused Olynyk’s attempts to apologize. The incident divided public opinion, with some defending Olynyk’s character and others condemning him as a dirty player.

Check out the clip embedded above to hear the tale of Olynyk and Love’s postseason battle and their reputations after via the folks at “Secret Base”.

