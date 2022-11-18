Kevin Labanc with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
Kevin Labanc (San Jose Sharks) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 11/17/2022
Kevin Labanc (San Jose Sharks) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 11/17/2022
Matt Nieto (San Jose Sharks) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 11/17/2022
Here’s the latest injury update on MarShawn Lloyd and Christian Beal-Smith.
The Sharks reportedly have discussed an Erik Karlsson trade with the Ottawa Senators.
Taylor Fritz advanced to the final four of the ATP Finals by beating Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 6-2 on Thursday at the year-end tournament.
The Packers' season might be over after an uninspired home loss on Thursday.
The three-period system started as a necessity, but has become one of hockeys staples, unique from every other major sport
After posting his first double-double in over a year, the Brooklyn Nets are encouraged by Ben Simmons' recent play.
The United States mens national team opens play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar against Wales. Heres what to know about the matchup.
The University of California Board of Regents has scheduled a special meeting to finalize a decision on UCLA's planned move to the Big Ten Conference.
"At first you say, ‘This is weird, this is crazy,’ but then the more you really thought about it, it made sense.”
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels recently got a vote of confidence from team owner Mark Davis, but keeping McDaniels around may have more to do with the team being "cash poor" than anything else.
Dallas Stars goaltender Scott Wedgewood grabbed at his back after stopping the Florida Panthers' Scott Wedgewood on a breakaway.
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman revealed that the team has made a new contract offer to Aaron Judge since the season ended.
LeSean McCoy explains why he sides with Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool as unwarranted scapegoats for the Bears' lack of production in the passing game.
Check out which veterans of the UFC are in action this week.
Steve Kerr believes Klay Thompson wanting it "too badly" is getting in his own way.
Stout defense and a heavy dose of Derrick Henry has been the Titans' calling card the past few seasons – and the Packers endured both Thursday night.
The Titans beat the Packers on TNF. What went right, what went wrong and what it all means for the Packers.
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers failed to build on their win over the Cowboys with a Thursday Night Football loss to the Tennessee Titans in a frigid and snowy Green Bay, Sunday’s Cleveland Browns vs Buffalo Bills game has been relocated to Detroit because of an impending weather event and Major League Baseball has crowned its Most Valuable Players of 2022, with Paul Goldschmidt of the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League and Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees capping off his record-breaking season in the American League with the sport’s biggest individual prize.
Zach Hyman didn't mince words when asked about Alex Edler's hit on Connor McDavid.