Kevin Knox with an high-flying putback dunk… into his own basket (VIDEO)

Give the Knicks credit, they have won two games in a row for the first time this season after knocking off the Kings. The return of Elfrid Payton at point guard — meaning they don’t have to play rookie R.J. Barrett out of position in that role — has given New York some floor balance and they look much better.

But there are still moments.

Such as this one from Kevin Knox, with the putback dunk — into his own net.

Kevin Knox scored on his own team 💀 pic.twitter.com/GiJIfHwpMY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 14, 2019





Mike Breen wanted to credit Buddy Hield there, and to be fair, Hield did come flying in and force the action. But that was Knox. (Hield got the bucket in the official scorebook).

Well, at least Knox is contributing something here.