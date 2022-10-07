Kevin Kisner brushes off Presidents Cup hate mail sent to his home course

Team USA comfortably won this year's Presidents Cup, but some still aren't happy with the team's weakest link.

Kevin Kisner notched only a half-point for the U.S. at Quail Hollow, and because of that, a few U.S. faithfuls personally sent the world No. 27 a piece of their minds to Kisner's home course — Palmetto Golf Club in Aiken, South Carolina.

Kisner, however, took no offense.

(Warning: Explicit language)

Love my fans 😂😂 https://t.co/lj3XNeNiJq — Kevin Kisner (@K_Kisner) October 6, 2022

U.S. team captain Davis Love III used his final captain's pick on Kisner, a four-time PGA Tour winner. The 38-year-old was the oldest player on the U.S. squad, which was the youngest Presidents Cup team in history.

Kisner played two of the four team sessions, tying a fourballs match with Cameron Young, but also losing one with Tony Finau. Kisner's half-point was tied for the lowest earned on the team.

However, Team USA continued its dominance in the biennial event and defeated the Internationals 17.5-12.5. And Kisner, despite notching just a half-point, felt he still vitally contributed to the team.

"I got half a point," he said Sunday after Team USA's win, "but I brought the fun."

For some American golf fans, a substantial victory wasn't enough. But Kisner doesn't care what they think — he knows there was one aspect in which he was the best on the team.

"I have never seen a better display of golfers and a worse display of partiers, and I am the best partier," he Sunday night at Quail Hollow. "That’s why they picked me."