Kevin Kiptum death - updates: Tributes pour in after marathon world record holder passes in Kenya road accident

Sport is mourning after Kelvin Kiptum, the men’s marathon world record holder, died in a road accident in Kenya late on Sunday night. Kiptum and his Rwandese coach Garvais Hakizimana died in a collision in the Kaptagat area, the Abbott World Marathon Majors and Elgeyo Marakwet police confirmed.

Kiptum burst onto the marathon scene over the last two years, winning the 2023 London Marathon and then stunning the running world to break compatriot Eliud Kipchoge’s world record at the Chicago Marathon in October in 2:00:35. Kiptum was targeting the Rotterdam Marathon in April next, with excitement building at the prospect of an attempt to break the two-hour barrier in an official race for the first time, following Kipchoge’s unofficial run in 1:59:40.2 in Vienna in 2019.

World Athletics president Seb Coe has led the tributes to Kiptum - follow the latest news and reaction to the tragic news below:

Kelvin Kiptum dies, aged 24

Men’s marathon world record holder dies in road accident in Kenya

Kiptum’s coach Garvais Hakizimana also passes away after collision in the Kaptagat area

Seb Coe pays tribute to 'incredible athlete leaving an incredible legacy’

Kevin Kiptum death - Boston Marathon pays tributes to Kenyan

02:15 , Jack Rathborn

Kevin Kiptum death - latest tributes and reaction

02:00 , Jack Rathborn

Former Kenya Prime Minister: “Devastating news as we mourn the loss of a remarkable individual, Kelvin Kiptum, World Record holder and Kenyan athletics icon. Together with his coach, they tragically passed on in an accident tonight.

“My deepest condolences to his loved ones, friends, and the entire athletics fraternity. Our nation grieves the profound loss of a true hero.”

Kevin Kiptum death - USA sprinter Kenny Bednarek pays tribute to Kenyan

01:45 , Jack Rathborn

Heartbreaking news about Kelvin Kiptum and his coach. RIP 🕊️ — Kung Fu Kenny (@kenny_bednarek) February 11, 2024

01:30 , Jack Rathborn

01:15 , Jack Rathborn

A statement from Kenyan Athletics: “Athletics Kenya is deeply saddened to announce the passing on of the World Marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum and his Rwandese coach Garvais Hakizimana.”

Kevin Kiptum death - legendary Kenyan runner David Rudisha reacts

01:00 , Jack Rathborn

Rudisha said: “I am shocked and deeply saddened to learn the passing of Kelvin Kiptum and his coach Gervais Hakizimana.

“My condolences to the families, friends, athletic fraternity and Kenya at large. This is a huge loss.”

00:50 , Jack Rathborn

A statement from the London Marathon has paid tribute to their 2023 men’s champion.

A statement read: “We are shocked and deeply saddened to hear the terrible news of the death of marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum and his coach, Gervais Hakizimana.

“The thoughts of everyone at the TCS London Marathon are with Kelvin’s and Gervais’ family and friends.”

00:40 , Jack Rathborn

Abbott World Marathon Majors, who organise the London Marathon and iconic races over 26.2 miles in Berlin, Boston, New York, Tokyo and Chicago, has paid tribute to Kiptum.

A statement read: “The entire Abbott World Marathon Majors family is devastated by the news that our men’s series champion and world record holder Kelvin Kiptum and his coach Gervais Hakizimana have passed away.

“All of our thoughts are with their family and friends at this time.”

00:10 , Jack Rathborn

Kelvin Kiptum was due to next race on 14 April in Rotterdam, which was expected to be the first genuine attempt to break the two-hour barrier in an official race.

Kiptum announced a brand deal with smart watch brand Amazfit earlier this month. Kiptum did not travel to an event for the brand at the announcement in Paris.

Seb Coe pays tribute to ‘incredible athlete leaving an incredible legacy’

Sunday 11 February 2024 23:45 , Jack Rathborn

World Athletics president Seb Coe paid tribute to Kiptum: “We are shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the devastating loss of Kelvin Kiptum and his coach, Gervais Hakizimana.

“On behalf of all World Athletics we send our deepest condolences to their families, friends, teammates and the Kenyan nation.

“It was only earlier this week in Chicago, the place where Kelvin set his extraordinary marathon World Record, that I was able to officially ratify his historic time. An incredible athlete leaving an incredible legacy, we will miss him dearly.”

Sunday 11 February 2024 23:43 , Jack Rathborn

Kelvin Kiptum, the men’s marathon world record holder, has died aged 24 in a road accident in Kenya.

Kiptum and his Rwandese coach Garvais Hakizimana died in the collision, confirmed Abbott World Marathon Majors and Elgeyo Marakwet police.

The incident occured in the Kaptagat area on Sunday evening along Elgeyo Marakwet road.

Kiptum won the London Marathon last year and would go on to break compatriot Eliud Kipchoge’s world record at the Chicago Marathon in October in 2:00:35.

Marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum dies in road accident