Kelvin Kiptum death – latest: Seb Coe leads tributes as marathon world record holder passes in Kenya accident

Sport is mourning after Kelvin Kiptum, the men’s marathon world record holder, died in a road accident in Kenya late on Sunday night. Kiptum and his coach Garvais Hakizimana died in a collision in the Kaptagat area.

Kiptum burst onto the marathon scene over the last two years, winning the 2023 London Marathon and then stunning the running world to break compatriot Eliud Kipchoge’s world record at the Chicago Marathon in October in 2:00:35. Kiptum was targeting the Rotterdam Marathon in April next, with excitement building at the prospect of an attempt to break the two-hour barrier in an official race for the first time, following Kipchoge’s unofficial run of 1:59:40.2 in Vienna in 2019.

World Athletics president Seb Coe has led the tributes to Kiptum - follow the latest news and reaction to the tragic news below:

Kelvin Kiptum dies, aged 24

Men’s marathon world record holder dies in road accident in Kenya

Kiptum’s coach Garvais Hakizimana also passes away after collision in the Kaptagat area

Seb Coe pays tribute to 'incredible athlete leaving an incredible legacy’

07:00 , Jack Rathborn

Former Olympian Bernard Lagat has reacted to the passing of Kelvin Kiptum.

Lagat, who has competed for Kenya and the United States over a glittering career and participated in the marathon, took to social media to reveal his shock.

Please- someone tell me this isn’t true 😔



I’m shocked to hear of the tragic accident that took the lives of Kevin Kiptum (WR Holder- Marathon) and his Coach today. Gone too soon.

RIP Champion 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/NxPcNtWLkF — Bernard Lagat OLY (@Lagat1500) February 12, 2024

Kelvin Kiptum death - latest tributes and reaction

06:00 , Jack Rathborn

Kiptum was a strong favourite to win gold at this summer at the Paris Olympics.

While fans were excited for a first head-to-head showdown with compatriot Eliud Kipchoge.

The tragic news now cuts short a blossoming career with immense potential given his three performance over the iconic distance and his ability and discipline to negative split already at such a young age.

Kelvin Kiptum death - latest tributes and reaction

05:00 , Jack Rathborn

Kelvin Kiptum was one of World Athletics’ men’s athlete of the year last year.

Posing alongside fellow winners Noah Lyles and Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis, as World Athletics split the award, Kiptum was recognised outside the distance running world.

Kelvin Kiptum death - latest tributes and reaction

04:00 , Jack Rathborn

Kelvin Kiptum’s professional career started back in 2018 at the Eldoret Half Marathon, running an impressive 1:02:01 at altitude. He would follow that up with a DNF in the Stockholm in May 2019, then a 28:17 in Utrecht in 2019 down in the 10k.

There would be another DNF in Brussels in 2020 at a one-hour race, with two half marathons in 2020: a 1:00:57 in Marugame and then 59:59 in Den Haag.

Kiptum's career at the shorter distances would finish in 2021, including a 28:27.87 in the 10k in Stockholm and two half marathons; one in Lens (59:35) and then Valencia half marathon in 59:02.

Kelvin Kiptum death - latest tributes and reaction

03:00 , Jack Rathborn

Kelvin Kiptum marathon results

Maraton Valencia Trinidad Alfonso EDP 2022: 2:01:53

TCS London Marathon 2023: 2:01:25

Bank of America Chicago Marathon: 2:00:35

Kelvin Kiptum death - Chicago Marathon pays tribute to Kenyan

02:45 , Jack Rathborn

“We are shocked and saddened by the news of the recent death of Kelvin Kiptum. Kelvin was a once in a generation athlete at the front of his career and there is no doubt in my mind that his greatest achievements were ahead of him. We were lucky to witness his greatness on the streets of Chicago.

“While he will be celebrated for his record-breaking performances, I will remember him as an incredible talent and as an even more magnificent person. The sport of marathon running has suffered a tragic loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.” – Carey Pinkowski, Executive Race Director, Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

“Kelvin Kiptum was the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon champion and world record holder (2:00:35).”

Kelvin Kiptum death - latest tributes and reaction

02:30 , Jack Rathborn

Kenya’s minister for sports, Ababu Namwamba, announced on X: “Devastatingly sickening! Kenya has lost a special gem. Lost for words.”

Kelvin Kiptum death - latest tributes and reaction

02:15 , Jack Rathborn

The marathon community mourns the passing of world record holder Kelvin Kiptum and coach Gervais Hakizimana 💙💛 https://t.co/o7eJDDSRWE — Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) February 11, 2024

Kelvin Kiptum death - latest tributes and reaction

02:00 , Jack Rathborn

Former Kenya Prime Minister: “Devastating news as we mourn the loss of a remarkable individual, Kelvin Kiptum, World Record holder and Kenyan athletics icon. Together with his coach, they tragically passed on in an accident tonight.

“My deepest condolences to his loved ones, friends, and the entire athletics fraternity. Our nation grieves the profound loss of a true hero.”

Kelvin Kiptum death - USA sprinter Kenny Bednarek pays tribute to Kenyan

01:45 , Jack Rathborn

Heartbreaking news about Kelvin Kiptum and his coach. RIP 🕊️ — Kung Fu Kenny (@kenny_bednarek) February 11, 2024

Kelvin Kiptum death - latest tributes and reaction

01:30 , Jack Rathborn

The marathon community mourns the passing of world record holder Kelvin Kiptum and coach Gervais Hakizimana 💙💛 https://t.co/o7eJDDSRWE — Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) February 11, 2024

Kelvin Kiptum death - latest tributes and reaction

01:15 , Jack Rathborn

A statement from Kenyan Athletics: “Athletics Kenya is deeply saddened to announce the passing on of the World Marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum and his Rwandese coach Garvais Hakizimana.”

Kelvin Kiptum death - legendary Kenyan runner David Rudisha reacts

01:00 , Jack Rathborn

Rudisha said: “I am shocked and deeply saddened to learn the passing of Kelvin Kiptum and his coach Gervais Hakizimana.

“My condolences to the families, friends, athletic fraternity and Kenya at large. This is a huge loss.”

Kevin Kiptum death - latest tributes and reaction

00:50 , Jack Rathborn

A statement from the London Marathon has paid tribute to their 2023 men’s champion.

A statement read: “We are shocked and deeply saddened to hear the terrible news of the death of marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum and his coach, Gervais Hakizimana.

“The thoughts of everyone at the TCS London Marathon are with Kelvin’s and Gervais’ family and friends.”

Kelvin Kiptum death - latest tributes and reaction

00:40 , Jack Rathborn

Abbott World Marathon Majors, who organise the London Marathon and iconic races over 26.2 miles in Berlin, Boston, New York, Tokyo and Chicago, has paid tribute to Kiptum.

A statement read: “The entire Abbott World Marathon Majors family is devastated by the news that our men’s series champion and world record holder Kelvin Kiptum and his coach Gervais Hakizimana have passed away.

“All of our thoughts are with their family and friends at this time.”

Kelvin Kiptum death - updates

00:10 , Jack Rathborn

Kelvin Kiptum was due to next race on 14 April in Rotterdam, which was expected to be the first genuine attempt to break the two-hour barrier in an official race.

Kiptum announced a brand deal with smart watch brand Amazfit earlier this month. Kiptum did not travel to an event for the brand at the announcement in Paris.

Seb Coe pays tribute to ‘incredible athlete leaving an incredible legacy’

Sunday 11 February 2024 23:45 , Jack Rathborn

World Athletics president Seb Coe paid tribute to Kiptum: “We are shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the devastating loss of Kelvin Kiptum and his coach, Gervais Hakizimana.

“On behalf of all World Athletics we send our deepest condolences to their families, friends, teammates and the Kenyan nation.

“It was only earlier this week in Chicago, the place where Kelvin set his extraordinary marathon World Record, that I was able to officially ratify his historic time. An incredible athlete leaving an incredible legacy, we will miss him dearly.”

Kelvin Kiptum, marathon world record holder, dies in road accident

Sunday 11 February 2024 23:43 , Jack Rathborn

Kelvin Kiptum, the men’s marathon world record holder, has died aged 24 in a road accident in Kenya.

Kiptum and his Rwandese coach Garvais Hakizimana died in the collision, confirmed Abbott World Marathon Majors and Elgeyo Marakwet police.

The incident occured in the Kaptagat area on Sunday evening along Elgeyo Marakwet road.

Kiptum won the London Marathon last year and would go on to break compatriot Eliud Kipchoge’s world record at the Chicago Marathon in October in 2:00:35.

Marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum dies in road accident