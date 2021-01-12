The Packers have released their first injury report of the postseason.

They had last week off as the top seed in the NFC and will host the Rams in their playoff opener. Their first practice of the week saw all but one of the players on the field, although some were limited participants.

Cornerback Kevin King (Achilles) and linebacker Za'Darius Smith (ankle, thumb) are the defensive players in that category. Coming off a week off, it seems likely both will be able to go as long as they don’t take a step in the wrong direction over the next two days.

TIght end Marcedes Lewis (knee), wide receiver Allen Lazard (core, wrist), wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (knee, ankle), and right tackle Rick Wagner (knee) are the offensive players on the list.

Defensive lineman Kingsley Keke (concussion) was the only player to sit out of practice altogether.

Kevin King, Za’Darius Smith limited at Packers practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk