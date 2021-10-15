Kevin King out for Packers

The Packers are getting thin at cornerback.

Jaire Alexander is on injured reserve with a shoulder injury and they will face the Bears without Kevin King this weekend. King has been ruled out with a shoulder injury of his own.

The Packers will likely go with first-round pick Eric Stokes, Isaac Yiadom, and Chandon Sullivan as their top three corners this weekend. Recently signed veterans Rasul Douglas and Quinton Dunbar could find their way into the lineup as well.

While the injury situation at cornerback isn’t great, the Packers are getting healthier on the offensive line. Center josh myers is off the report after missing last week with a finger injury and left tackle Elgton Jenkins could play after missing the last three games with an ankle injury.

Wide receiver Malik Taylor (illness) is also listed as questionable while tackle Dennis Kelly (back) is considered doubtful to play.

