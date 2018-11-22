Kevin King, Bashaud Breeland, Raven Greene all miss practice for Packers

The Green Bay Packers defense is facing the possibility of being significantly short-handed in its secondary for Sunday night’s matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

Cornerbacks Kevin King (hamstring) and Bashaud Breeland (groin), and safety Raven Greene (foot) all missed practice with the team on Wednesday.

King’s hamstring injury has forced him to miss Green Bay’s last two games while Breeland and Greene were both forced out of last Thursday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks due to their injuries.

King and safety Kentrell Brice (ankle) did not make the trip to Seattle for last week’s game. Brice did return to practice on Wednesday though King remained out.

Additionally, tight end Jimmy Graham (thumb), defensive tackle Mike Daniels (foot) and linebacker Nick Perry (knee) all missed practice as well.

At 4-5-1, the Packers have their backs against the wall in their hopes of putting together a late season playoff run. A depleted secondary could be just one more hurdle for the team to overcome as they try to knock off the Vikings on the road this weekend.