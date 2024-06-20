Kevin Kelly named Duncan's new athletic director

Jun. 19—Kevin Kelly will take the helm as the new athletic director for the Demons, Duncan Public Schools administration announced Tuesday.

Dr. Channa Byerly, superintendent of Duncan Public Schools, said in the post, "We are extremely excited to have Kevin Kelly stepping into this new role for Duncan."

"Kevin has always been all in on Duncan and has done a phenomenal job in many other areas of our district in his career," Byerly said. "We are ready to see Kevin execute his vision for our athletic department and continue a long rich tradition of Duncan pride."

According to a post from DPS, Kelly played football at Southeastern University and graduated with a master's degree from Cameron University. Kelly has worked at Duncan Public Schools for 27 years, serving 17 as a teacher and coach and 10 years as a high school assistant principal. Kelly spent five years as head wrestling coach with four team state runner-up finishes.

"This is a great time to be a part of Duncan athletics," Kelly said. "I look forward to working with our outstanding coaching staff, administration and community to continue the success of our programs."