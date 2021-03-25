Kevin Johnson: I still think very highly of myself as a player and want to prove it

Myles Simmons
·1 min read

Cornerback Kevin Johnson hasn’t necessarily played up to the draft status of a No. 15 overall pick.

That’s where the Texans selected him back in 2015. And while Johnson’s appeared in 64 games over the course of his career with Houston, Buffalo, and Cleveland, he’s started only 25.

So as he enters Year 7 after signing a one-year deal with Tennessee, the cornerback wants to be at his best.

“You learn from all the lessons that you go through in life,” Johnson said during an introductory press conference on Wednesday, via Jim Wyatt of the Titans’ website. “I still think very highly of myself as a player, and I am looking to prove that this season.”

Johnson played 13 games for the Browns last year with six starts, recording three passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. In all, he’s made one career interception and 22 passes defensed.

He figures to start opposite Janoris Jenkins in the Titans’ revamped secondary for 2021.

“[The plan is to] come out there and play ball, making plays to the best of my ability, being consistent, staying durable, staying healthy, and just being an impact player for the team,” Johnson said. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity.”

Kevin Johnson: I still think very highly of myself as a player and want to prove it originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

