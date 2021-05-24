Kevin James, ‘Home Team’ cast visit Sean Payton at Saints facility

Kevin James, method actor. The comedian chosen to portray Sean Payton in “Home Team,” an upcoming Netflix feature from his friend Adam Sandler’s production company, visited the New Orleans Saints head coach at the team’s practice facility along with some guests — cast members Rob Schneider and Taylor Lautner, plus Chris Titone, the film’s writer and Sandler’s brother-in-law who also happens to be dating Payton’s daughter Meghan.

Lautner is best known for his role in the “Twilight Saga” franchise but has recently appeared in a few of Sandler’s movies from Happy Madison Productions, while Schneider is a longtime Sandler collaborator with acting credits dating back to the late 1980’s. Sandler’s wife, Jackie, and nephew, Jared, are also slated to appear in the film alongside Isaiah Mustafa, a former Arizona State wideout who spent four years bouncing between NFL practice squads before starting his acting career and rising to prominence in viral Old Spice advertising campaigns.

Their roles haven’t been announced yet, but the film’s story is loosely based off of Payton’s experience coaching his son Connor’s sixth-grade Pop Warner team during his one-year suspension following the NFL’s “Bountygate” debacle, which occurred just two years after Payton’s team won Super Bowl XLIV. Filming is expected to begin later this year.

