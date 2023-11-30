Kevin Huerter drills the trey

Gabe Allen reveals several recommendations for pickups in fantasy basketball that could help your team, rest of season.
In addition to Frank Reich, the Panthers fired QB coach Josh McCown, too.
The Nuggets went 6-5 without their standout guard.
The veteran right-hander is staying in New York.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes of the Frank Reich firing as they attempt to get to the root of the issues that have been plaguing the Panthers over the last few years. The trio discuss what led to Reich not making it through his first season, Bryce Young's future and how the Panthers plan to build around their young quarterback and how owner David Tepper needs to adjust his leadership style for the sake of the organization. Later, Fitz, Charles and Jori react to the breaking news that Aaron Rodgers has been designated to return to practice and cleared for "functional football activity." After expressing disbelief at how quickly Rodgers has recovered, the trio analyze why Rodgers is attempting to make this daring comeback and what has to go right for the Jets this season to make this work. The hosts finish off the show by discussing LB Shaq Leonard, his confusing release and some potential landing spots.
Our rush to label teams expensive failures misses the fact that spending on star players is still the best way for a team to achieve relevance and glory.
An average of over 19 million watched the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes for a third straight season.
The Jets opened the 21-day practice window for Rodgers on Wednesday, which might further signal his intentions with regard to the franchise and the people running it.
Donald will be the first repeat European captain since Bernard Gallacher led three consecutive teams from 1991-1995.
Charles McDonald wraps up November with a look at Eagles-49ers, a message for the Panthers' team owner, and ... wow, Patriot, just wow.
Jackson has been suspended a total of six games, ejected twice and fined $89,670 for illegal hits this season.
With the postseason still in play, O'Connell's not ruling out a quarterback change if he thinks it gives the Vikings a better shot.
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 13 of the fantasy football season!
The Wolverines are in the playoff with a Big Ten title game win over Iowa.
Cuban made his first appearance as a "guest shark" in 2011. Now, he's ready to swim away.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season!
Don't let the Bills' mediocre record trick you into thinking Josh Allen isn't playing well. He's doing everything he can, and Buffalo just can't get across the finish line.
Having Gray in the fold puts the Cardinals in position to further revamp their rotation this winter. Will they follow through?
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.