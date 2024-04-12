Kevin Huerter discusses his season-ending shoulder surgery, missing Kings postseason push
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Before the Kings hosted the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night, Kevin Huerter talks about his season-ending left shoulder injury, his decision to have the surgery as opposed to putting it off, his history with previous dislocations in the same shoulder and not being available for Sacramento’s postseason push.
