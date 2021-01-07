Kevin Huerter with a deep 3 vs the Charlotte Hornets
Kevin Huerter (Atlanta Hawks) with a deep 3 vs the Charlotte Hornets, 01/06/2021
Everything to know about Buffalo Bills' Wild Card opponent, the Indianapolis Colts.
Last week, Tom Brady perfectly channeled Rob Gronkowski with an amazing impression when asked about one of his favorite memories of his long-time teammate -- and on Wednesday, it was Gronk's turn to return the favor.
Maybe Deshaun Watson and Nick Caserio are getting off on the wrong foot.
Chet Holmgren, the No. 1 basketball recruit in the class of 2021, is set on picking a college to play at next season.
SportsPulse: As many as five or six quarterbacks could go in the first round of this year's NFL draft. Here's where they all land in our first mock draft of 2021.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady isn't interested in getting into a back-and-forth with Washington Football Team rookie Chase Young.
The Yankees are trading for Padres OF Greg Allen, according to a report Wednesday by Joel Sherman of the New York Post.
Eagles players reportedly had to be restrained from confronting coach Doug Pederson after he made the decision to pull Jalen Hurts in a close game.
Anthony Lynn made his first public comments since being let go of by the Chargers.
It was delayed for nine months, but the PGA Tour's pace-of-play policy is ready to take effect at the Sentry TOC.
Considering what Cam Newton is probably considering.
Rookie guard Payton Pritchard scored on a put-back with two-tenths of a second left to give the Boston Celtics a 107-105 win over the host Miami Heat on Wednesday night. The 6-foot-2 Pritchard followed up on a missed drive by Marcus Smart. Boston went on a 13-0 run late in the fourth quarter to turn a three-point deficit into a 10-point lead.
The Magic guard had been averaging career highs in points and assists.
Payton Pritchard's NBA career is off to a hot start, and his Boston Celtics teammates are having a little fun at his expense.
Who could be the 2021 version of Cale Makar? Here are some options to consider in fantasy hockey drafts.
The charges filed Tuesday stem from Ryan Ayers' relationships with two women over a four-year span in which he allegedly recorded them naked or while having sex without their consent. Charging documents say the St. Joseph County Cyber Crimes Unit recovered from Ayers' cellphone ''various images of naked women where they seem to be unaware that a photo was being taken of them. Two of the voyeurism charges against Ayers are felonies, while the third voyeurism count and the domestic battery count are misdemeanors.
The Washington Football Team is, at 7-9, the worst team in the playoffs. But that’s not how Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians sees it. As Arians gets ready to coach against Washington on Saturday night, he noted that Washington has a winning record when Alex Smith is the starter, as will be the case this week. [more]
For decades, Major League Baseball has had the hot-stove league. Since last Friday’s 31-14 loss to No. 1 Alabama in the College Football Playoff, a half-dozen Notre Dame football players have entered their names into the portal, with junior defensive end Ovie Oghoufo the most recent. Yesterday, junior safety Houston Griffith, who also enrolled in January 2018 with Oghoufo, put his name into the portal.
On Monday, we reported that Urban Meyer wants $12 million per year to coach in the NFL. On Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media called that figure that “not relevant” (whatever that means) and “false.” “I’m sure the former Florida and OSU coach will be well compensated if he becomes the Jaguars coach,” Rapoport adds. [more]