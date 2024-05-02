Kevin Huerter could be realistic Bulls trade target this offseason

The Chicago Bulls are going to look to make some changes this summer, and that includes hitting the trade market. Adding some three-point shooting to help balance the roster could be super valuable. Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report recently wrote an article about some realistic Bulls trade targets, and he listed Sacramento Kings wing Kevin Huerter as one of them.

“The Bulls ranked 27th in three-pointers made this season, and that was actually their highest finish in three years,” Buckley wrote. “Their need for better spacing is longstanding and significant. That’s what could lead them toward Kevin Huerter, a career 38.2 percent three-point shooter. While he just posted the worst perimeter percentage of his career (36.1), that could be a blessing in disguise for the Bulls if it brings down his trade cost.

“For the right price, the 6’7″ marksman could be a really good get for Chicago, especially if it lets go of LaVine. Huerter offers the right blend of volume and efficiency to demand constant attention from opposing defenses, meaning his mere court presence would help widen attack lanes for White and DeRozan. If Chicago is adding players this offseason, Huerter is the right type to target. Beyond filling a need as a shooter, he is polished enough to make an immediate impact but also young enough (25) to grow with this core should the Bulls ever shift the franchise’s focus further into the future.”

Adding Huerter to the rotation would give the Bulls a needed boost in the shooting department.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire