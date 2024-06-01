Kevin Holland vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk prediction, pick, start time, odds for UFC 302

Kevin Holland and Michal Oleksiejczuk meet Saturday in the featured bout of UFC 302 from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Check out this quick breakdown of the matchup from MMA Junkie analyst Dan Tom.

Kevin Holland vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk UFC 302 preview

Holland (25-11 MMA, 12-8 UFC) will enter UFC 302 very much in need of a victory coming off back-to-back defeats and losing four of his past six bouts. Holland most recently dropped a unanimous decision to former Bellator welterweight title challenger Michael Page in his promotional debut this past April at UFC 300. Prior to that, Holland lost a split decision to Jack Della Maddalena last September. … Oleksiejczuk (19-7 MMA, 7-5 UFC) has been just a .500 fighter since March 2022, going 3-3 in that stretch. He’s coming off a technical submission loss to Michel Pereira after being choked out this past March at UFC 299.

Kevin Holland vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk UFC 302 expert pick, prediction

Filling out the main card is a middleweight matchup between Holland and Oleksiejzcuk.

Oleksiejczuk, who is a slugging southpaw who loves to come forward, will likely bring out the best in Holland.

Holland hasn’t exactly been the most consistent fighter in the world, but the “Trailblazer” has traditionally done very well against UFC-level lefties, currently standing at 7-2-1.

For that reason, I can’t help but see Holland landing his patent right hand down the pike.

The pick is Holland by club-and-sub in round 2.

Kevin Holland vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk UFC 302 odds

The odds makers and the public are favoring the more popular product, listing Holland (-300) and Oleksiejczuk (+225) via FanDuel.

Kevin Holland vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk UFC 302 start time, how to watch

As the featured bout, Holland and Oleksiejczuk are expected to make their walks to the octagon at approximately 11:15 p.m. ET. The fight streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 302.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie