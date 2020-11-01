Kevin Holland slams his way to the top of UFC Vegas 12 Performance Bonuses

The UFC returned to the Apex in Las Vegas for UFC Vegas 12, which is likely the final time Anderson Silva will have stepped into the Octagon. Unfortunately for Silva, he exited on the losing end of Uriah Hall's punches.

Hall stopped one of his idols in claiming victory in the UFC Vegas 12 main event, but he wasn't one of the four fighters that earned Performance of the Night bonuses.

Performance of the Night: Kevin Holland

Kevin Holland landed two brutally powerful slams on late replacement Charlie Ontiveros en routed to a TKO stoppage midway through the opening round of their bout.

Though Ontiveros was transported to the hospital, he was later cleared of any serious injury and diagnosed with a strained neck.

Holland scored an impressive victory and earned an extra $50,000 for his efforts.

Performance of the Night: Alexander Hernandez

Alexander Hernandez capped off the UFC Vegas 12 preliminary card by knocking out Chris Gruetzemacher just 1:46 into their fight.

The blistering finish made Hernandez an easy choice for one of the four Performance of the Night bonuses. There was no Fight of the Night named.

Adrian Yanez

In a fight card wealthy in finishes, Adrian Yanez was one of three preliminary fighters that earned bonuses with his knockout of Victor Rodriguez.

Yanez used a combination of punches and a head kick to score one of the biggest victories of his career and notch a bonus-earning win.

