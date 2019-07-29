Kevin Hogan will start Hall of Fame game for Broncos

Football is back on Thursday night, and the first game of the season will feature plenty of guys who won’t be employed by football teams come September. It’s the Hall of Fame game, which rarely entails performances from players destined to return to Canton for their own induction ceremony.

Case in point: Starting at quarterback for the Broncos will be Kevin Hogan, via Mike Klis of 9News.com. Hogan will be followed by rookie Drew Lock and then Brett Rypien. Starter Joe Flacco won’t play.

The fact that Lock isn’t starting underscores the fact that he’s got plenty to do to be ready to play in the regular season.

Hogan also is listed as the No. 2 quarterback on the team’s initial, unofficial depth chart.