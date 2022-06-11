Kevin Heywood talks Rutgers football offer, coach Walp and previews Penn State camp

Kevin Heywood emerged from the Rutgers football camp last week with an offer, giving him his first Power Five offer of his recruitment.

A 6-foot-7, 280-pound offensive tackle from Archbishop Wood (Warminster, PA), Heywood is likely to start pulling in some more offers in the coming weeks. He held a previous offer from UConn.

Archbishop Wood is historically one of the top programs in Pennsylvania and has sent several players to Rutgers football over the years. Last season, they went 5-5 playing a tough schedule.

Last month, Matt Walp, the former head coach at Archbishop Wood, joined the staff at Rutgers football, furthering the ties between the high school and the Big Ten program.

This weekend, Heywood will be at the Penn State football camp.

Check out whatKevin Heywood had to say about his recruitment. He talks about getting his offer from Rutgers football and head coach Greg Schiano. He also gives an update on his recruitment as well as previewing this weekend’s Penn State football camp.

Kevin Heywood on how he got the offer from Rutgers football

“I performed well at the camp. Then I was told I need to speak to coach Schiano after. I got a ride from a great coach, coach [Phill] Guard. Then me and my family got to the facility. We got a tour. Then coach Schiano was ready for me. He offered me a fully committable scholarship offer.”

Kevin Heywood on how he feels about Rutgers football after the offer

“I love the program. CHOP means a lot to me. I never thought about it in the way it’s used. FTC is big to me as well. F.A.M.I.L.Y.,Trust, Chop is huge to stay on track in life.”

Kevin Heywood on Coach Matt Walp joining Rutgers football

“Coach Walp is like family. He’s done a ton for me. I have huge respect for him and the things he does.”

Kevin Heywood on getting invited by Penn State to their football camp this weekend

“I went to spring practice – which I got invited by Deion Barnes. The ol-ine staff told me to come back to camp.”

Kevin Heywood on his relationship with Penn State football's staff

“The connection I have up at Penn State is Deion Barnes. He is a d-line coach. I used to train with him on my d-line moves, This is my first year at o-line.”

Kevin Heywood on potentially landing a Penn State football offer this weekend

“A second Big Ten offer would be so rewarding to me. I am working very hard every day to hopefully play D]division one football, and get a great education. I also would love a Penn State offer as my sister Claire will be attending [the] main campus in the fall.”

Kevin Heywood on where he might visit this summer after Penn State football this week and Northwestern next weekend

“Other schools have reached out including Michigan, Boston College, Syracuse, Virginia, and Virginia Tech. I’m hoping to make some work out.”

