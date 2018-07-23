Kevin Harvick wins despite slower pit stops than Kyle Busch

One of the big story lines heading into New Hampshire centered around Stewart-Haas Racing’s decision to shake up its pit-crew lineups before the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301. Despite the changes, Kevin Harvick had to overcome slower pit stops than what Kyle Busch had in order to win the race, his series-leading sixth victory in 2018.

According to our data, Harvick’s team was slower on four of the five pit stops the teams took on Sunday, all of which were four-tire stops for the No. 4 SHR Ford and the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. See below for Kyle Busch’s pit-stop times, then use the drop-down menu to compare to Kevin Harvick or explore other drivers’ pit stops for the New Hampshire race.

New Hampshire pit road stats

Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 (New Hampshire Motor Speedway)

