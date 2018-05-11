Kevin Harvick wins pole for Kansas race
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kevin Harvick is fast, fast, fast.
Harvick has four wins in 2018, most recently last week at Dover. And he’s starting first Saturday night at Kansas as he beat out Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch for the top spot.
It’s Harvick’s second pole of the season and second in the last three weeks. He started first two weeks ago at Talladega and finished fourth; none of his four wins this season have come from the pole.
He started on the pole and won at Kansas Speedway in the fall of 2013. That pole position began a run of three-straight poles for Harvick at the 1.5-mile track. A win Saturday night would be his third at the track.
Aric Almirola will start fourth and Brad Keselowski will start fifth, meaning four of the top five starters are driving Fords.
Here’s what the starting lineup will look like for the race. Jimmie Johnson and Jamie McMurray didn’t make qualifying attempts in the second round while and the six drivers at the back of the pack didn’t make a qualifying run because their cars didn’t get through inspection. Kyle Larson spun in the second round of qualifying and will have to start at the back because his team is changing tires on the car.
1. Kevin Harvick
2. Ryan Blaney
3. Kyle Busch
4. Aric Almirola
5. Brad Keselowski
6. Denny Hamlin
7. Martin Truex Jr.
8. Kurt Busch
9. Joey Logano
10. Chris Buescher
11. Paul Menard
12. Erik Jones
13. William Byron
14. Daniel Suarez
15. Ryan Newman
16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17. Chase Elliott
18. AJ Allmendinger
19. Alex Bowman
20. David Ragan
21. Darrell Wallace Jr.
22. Kyle Larson
23. Jimmie Johnson
24. Jamie McMurray
25. Austin Dillon
26. Ty Dillon
27. Corey LaJoie
28. Ross Chastain
29. Gray Gaulding
30. Reed Sorenson
31. Landon Cassill
32. BJ McLeod
33. Clint Bowyer
34. Kasey Kahne
35. Matt Kenseth
36. Michael McDowell
37. Matt DiBenedetto
38. Timmy Hill
