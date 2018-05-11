Kevin Harvick wins pole for Kansas race

Driver Kevin Harvick, center, talks with his crew chief Rodney Childers as he waits for the beginning of a practice session for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway Friday, May 11, 2018, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kevin Harvick is fast, fast, fast.

Harvick has four wins in 2018, most recently last week at Dover. And he’s starting first Saturday night at Kansas as he beat out Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch for the top spot.

It’s Harvick’s second pole of the season and second in the last three weeks. He started first two weeks ago at Talladega and finished fourth; none of his four wins this season have come from the pole.

He started on the pole and won at Kansas Speedway in the fall of 2013. That pole position began a run of three-straight poles for Harvick at the 1.5-mile track. A win Saturday night would be his third at the track.

Aric Almirola will start fourth and Brad Keselowski will start fifth, meaning four of the top five starters are driving Fords.

Here’s what the starting lineup will look like for the race. Jimmie Johnson and Jamie McMurray didn’t make qualifying attempts in the second round while and the six drivers at the back of the pack didn’t make a qualifying run because their cars didn’t get through inspection. Kyle Larson spun in the second round of qualifying and will have to start at the back because his team is changing tires on the car.

1. Kevin Harvick

2. Ryan Blaney

3. Kyle Busch

4. Aric Almirola

5. Brad Keselowski

6. Denny Hamlin

7. Martin Truex Jr.

8. Kurt Busch

9. Joey Logano

10. Chris Buescher

11. Paul Menard

12. Erik Jones

13. William Byron

14. Daniel Suarez

15. Ryan Newman

16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17. Chase Elliott

18. AJ Allmendinger

19. Alex Bowman

20. David Ragan

21. Darrell Wallace Jr.

22. Kyle Larson

23. Jimmie Johnson

24. Jamie McMurray

25. Austin Dillon

26. Ty Dillon

27. Corey LaJoie

28. Ross Chastain

29. Gray Gaulding

30. Reed Sorenson

31. Landon Cassill

32. BJ McLeod

33. Clint Bowyer

34. Kasey Kahne

35. Matt Kenseth

36. Michael McDowell

37. Matt DiBenedetto

38. Timmy Hill

