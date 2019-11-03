Kevin Harvick wins pole for Cup playoff race at Texas

Playoff driver Kevin Harvick won the pole for Sunday’s Cup Series playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Harvick claimed his sixth pole of the year with a top speed of 189.707 mph around the 1.5-mile track.

“The best part is (the car) drove really well in race trim yesterday and still had a lot of speed,” Harvick told NBC Sports. “Put that in qualifying trim today and still made speed. Hopefully we can keep our track position. I think as you saw the last race, you want to be up front. You want to be on the right cycle of rotation of pit strategy and having that first pit stall is definitely an advantage here.”

The top five is completed by Erik Jones, Denny Hamlin (playoffs), Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman.

This is Jones’ best qualifying result of the season.

John Hunter Nemechek qualified 29th for his Cup Series debut. He and father Joe Nemechek will be the first father-son pairing to compete in a Cup race since the Bobby Hamilton and Bobby Hamilton Jr. in October 2005 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Where the remaining playoff drivers qualified:

Joey Logano – 11th

Kyle Busch – 12th

Kyle Larson – 13th

Chase Elliott – 14th

Ryan Blaney – 15th

Martin Truex Jr. – 17th

Click here for the qualifying results.