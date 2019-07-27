Kevin Harvick wins pole at Pocono

Kevin Harvick got his first win of the season on Sunday. On Saturday, he got his fourth pole of 2019.

Harvick posted the fastest lap during qualifying at Pocono on Saturday and will start on the pole for Sunday’s race. He edged out Joey Logano for the top spot. Harvick’s teammate Aric Almirola will start third.

Crazily enough, none of Harvick’s 46 career wins have come at Pocono. Harvick is winless in 37 career starts at the 2.5-mile track.

Erik Jones will start fourth and Austin Dillon will start fifth. This starting lineup is provisional, of course. Technical inspection for Sunday’s race is in the morning. Any cars that fail inspection ahead of the race will start at the back of the field.

Any car that fails inspection will join Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson and Bubba Wallace at the back of the field. They’ll all have to drop to the rear of the field before the start because they’re in backup cars.

Kevin Harvick's car is a Gen-X-themed scheme this weekend after Busch ran a millennial-themed scheme at the All-Star Race in May. (Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

Starting lineup

1. Kevin Harvick

2. Joey Logano

3. Aric Almirola

4. Erik Jones

5. Austin Dillon

6. Jimmie Johnson

7. Kyle Busch

8. William Byron

9. Kurt Busch

10. Daniel Suarez

11. Martin Truex Jr.

12. Denny Hamlin

13. Matt DiBenedetto

14. Brad Keselowski

15. Alex Bowman

16. Clint Bowyer

17. Michael McDowell

18. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

19. David Ragan

20. Ryan Blaney

21. Paul Menard

22. Daniel Hemric

23. Chase Elliott

24. Ryan Newman

25. Ryan Preece

26. Bubba Wallace

27. Matt Tifft

28. Chris Buescher

29. Kyle Larson

30. Corey LaJoie

31. Landon Cassill

32. Ty Dillon

33. Josh Bilicki

34. BJ McLeod

35. Ross Chastain

36. Reed Sorenson

37. Quin Houff

38. Austin Theriault

