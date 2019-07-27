Kevin Harvick wins pole at Pocono
Kevin Harvick got his first win of the season on Sunday. On Saturday, he got his fourth pole of 2019.
Harvick posted the fastest lap during qualifying at Pocono on Saturday and will start on the pole for Sunday’s race. He edged out Joey Logano for the top spot. Harvick’s teammate Aric Almirola will start third.
Crazily enough, none of Harvick’s 46 career wins have come at Pocono. Harvick is winless in 37 career starts at the 2.5-mile track.
Erik Jones will start fourth and Austin Dillon will start fifth. This starting lineup is provisional, of course. Technical inspection for Sunday’s race is in the morning. Any cars that fail inspection ahead of the race will start at the back of the field.
Any car that fails inspection will join Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson and Bubba Wallace at the back of the field. They’ll all have to drop to the rear of the field before the start because they’re in backup cars.
Starting lineup
1. Kevin Harvick
2. Joey Logano
3. Aric Almirola
4. Erik Jones
5. Austin Dillon
6. Jimmie Johnson
7. Kyle Busch
8. William Byron
9. Kurt Busch
10. Daniel Suarez
11. Martin Truex Jr.
12. Denny Hamlin
13. Matt DiBenedetto
14. Brad Keselowski
15. Alex Bowman
16. Clint Bowyer
17. Michael McDowell
18. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
19. David Ragan
20. Ryan Blaney
21. Paul Menard
22. Daniel Hemric
23. Chase Elliott
24. Ryan Newman
25. Ryan Preece
26. Bubba Wallace
27. Matt Tifft
28. Chris Buescher
29. Kyle Larson
30. Corey LaJoie
31. Landon Cassill
32. Ty Dillon
33. Josh Bilicki
34. BJ McLeod
35. Ross Chastain
36. Reed Sorenson
37. Quin Houff
38. Austin Theriault
Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports
