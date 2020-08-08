Kevin Harvick wins in overtime at Michigan

Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin have won 10 of the NASCAR Cup Series season’s first 21 races.

Harvick tied Hamlin at five wins in 2020 when he beat Brad Keselowski to the finish line in overtime at Michigan on Saturday. Harvick chose the outside line on the race’s final restart and cleared Keselowski before the white flag flew.

Harvick had the race’s dominant car, though he had to do some work to make sure he won the race over a final sequence that was disrupted by numerous cautions. Harvick lost the lead to Chase Elliott on a restart with less than 20 scheduled laps to go and then to Kyle Busch on a restart with less than 10 scheduled laps to go.

But Harvick got the lead back from Busch shortly after that restart when the two drivers sure looked like they made contact. Harvick was looking to the inside of Busch and his car slid up the track. If Busch and Harvick didn’t touch, there was millimeters of space between the cars.

“I just didn’t get loose and turn up to the wall by myself,” Busch said. So I don’t know whether he hit me or it was air.”

Harvick then held onto the lead for the race’s final official 14 laps. The 312-mile race went into overtime because Austin Dillon and Ryan Newman crashed with less than three laps to go. Harvick 92 of the race’s 161 laps. No other driver led more than 27.

Saturday’s race was the first of two at Michigan and will be followed by a race on Sunday of the same distance. Both Michigan races were originally scheduled to be 400 miles but were shortened because of the doubleheader weekend NASCAR added to the schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Michigan race weekend is the second of three doubleheaders scheduled in the Cup Series. The first came at Pocono at the end of June and, guess what? Harvick won that first race. If what happens at Michigan will mimic what happened at Pocono, Hamlin will get his sixth win of the year on Sunday.

Keselowski finished second, ahead of Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney and Busch.

Full results

1. Kevin Harvick

2. Brad Keselowski

3. Martin Truex Jr.

4. Ryan Blaney

5. Kyle Busch

6. Denny Hamlin

7. Chase Elliott

8. Joey Logano

9. Bubba Wallace

10. Kurt Busch

11. Erik Jones

12. Jimmie Johnson

13. Christopher Bell

14. William Byron

15. Matt DiBenedetto

16. Aric Almirola

17. Matt Kenseth

18. Tyler Reddick

19. Clint Bowyer

20. Chris Buescher

21. Alex Bowman

22. Corey LaJoie

23. Ty Dillon

24. Daniel Suarez

25. Ryan Preece

26. JJ Yeley

27. Quin Houff

28. Ryan Newman

29. Michael McDowell

30. Reed Sorenson

31. Austin Dillon

32. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

33. Timmy Hill

34. Cole Custer

35. Garrett Smithley

36. John Hunter Nemechek

37. Brennan Poole

38. James Davison

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

