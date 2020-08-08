Kevin Harvick wins in overtime at Michigan

Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin have won 10 of the NASCAR Cup Series season’s first 21 races.
Harvick tied Hamlin at five wins in 2020 when he beat Brad Keselowski to the finish line in overtime at Michigan on Saturday. Harvick chose the outside line on the race’s final restart and cleared Keselowski before the white flag flew.
Harvick had the race’s dominant car, though he had to do some work to make sure he won the race over a final sequence that was disrupted by numerous cautions. Harvick lost the lead to Chase Elliott on a restart with less than 20 scheduled laps to go and then to Kyle Busch on a restart with less than 10 scheduled laps to go.
But Harvick got the lead back from Busch shortly after that restart when the two drivers sure looked like they made contact. Harvick was looking to the inside of Busch and his car slid up the track. If Busch and Harvick didn’t touch, there was millimeters of space between the cars.
“I just didn’t get loose and turn up to the wall by myself,” Busch said. So I don’t know whether he hit me or it was air.”
Harvick then held onto the lead for the race’s final official 14 laps. The 312-mile race went into overtime because Austin Dillon and Ryan Newman crashed with less than three laps to go. Harvick 92 of the race’s 161 laps. No other driver led more than 27.
Saturday’s race was the first of two at Michigan and will be followed by a race on Sunday of the same distance. Both Michigan races were originally scheduled to be 400 miles but were shortened because of the doubleheader weekend NASCAR added to the schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Michigan race weekend is the second of three doubleheaders scheduled in the Cup Series. The first came at Pocono at the end of June and, guess what? Harvick won that first race. If what happens at Michigan will mimic what happened at Pocono, Hamlin will get his sixth win of the year on Sunday.
Keselowski finished second, ahead of Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney and Busch.
Full results
1. Kevin Harvick
2. Brad Keselowski
3. Martin Truex Jr.
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Kyle Busch
6. Denny Hamlin
7. Chase Elliott
8. Joey Logano
9. Bubba Wallace
10. Kurt Busch
11. Erik Jones
12. Jimmie Johnson
13. Christopher Bell
14. William Byron
15. Matt DiBenedetto
16. Aric Almirola
17. Matt Kenseth
18. Tyler Reddick
19. Clint Bowyer
20. Chris Buescher
21. Alex Bowman
22. Corey LaJoie
23. Ty Dillon
24. Daniel Suarez
25. Ryan Preece
26. JJ Yeley
27. Quin Houff
28. Ryan Newman
29. Michael McDowell
30. Reed Sorenson
31. Austin Dillon
32. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
33. Timmy Hill
34. Cole Custer
35. Garrett Smithley
36. John Hunter Nemechek
37. Brennan Poole
38. James Davison
