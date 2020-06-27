Kevin Harvick wins for first time at Pocono in Saturday Cup race

If at first you don’t succeed, try 38 more times and you’ll finally break through.

That’s the situation for Kevin Harvick, who earned his first career NASCAR Cup win at Pocono Raceway in his 39th start at the “Tricky Triangle” on Saturday.

It was the 52nd career Cup win for Harvick, who now has won at every track on the current NASCAR Cup schedule, with the exception of Kentucky Speedway and the Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Denny Hamlin finished second, followed by pole sitter Aric Almirola, rookie Christopher Bell and Kyle Busch.

Saturday’s race was the first of a two-day NASCAR Cup doubleheader at Pocono.

The start of the race was delayed nearly an hour to allow workers to dry the 2.5-mile triangle-shaped race track after rain throughout the morning and into the early afternoon. That morning rain forced NASCAR to postpone Saturday’s Truck Series race to Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The top 20 finishers from Saturday’s race will be inverted for Sunday’s event. That means Saturday’s 20th-place finisher, Ryan Preece, will start from the pole Sunday.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Joey Logano (fourth stage win of season)

STAGE 2 WINNER: Aric Almirola (first stage win of season)

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Michael McDowell finished eighth, giving Front Row Motorsports consecutive top-10 finishes for the first time in the organization’s history. John Hunter Nemechek finished eighth last week at Talladega. … Bell was the highest-finishing rookie, earning a Cup career-best fourth-place finish.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Erik Jones and Tyler Reddick were involved in a hard wreck near the entrance to pit road on Lap 72. Jones was checking up and trying to move around a slower car, while Reddick was unable to slow down and avoid Jones’ car. If one or both drivers has to go to a backup car for Sunday’s race, they would start from the rear of the field.

NOTABLE: After being forced to sit out last Sunday’s race at Talladega, IndyCar driver James Davison made his NASCAR Cup debut Saturday for Spire Motorsports. He finished 34th. He also has four prior Xfinity Series starts.

NEXT: The second race of this weekend’s Cup doubleheader at Pocono Raceway will take the green flag Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.

