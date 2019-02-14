Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick take victory in Gander RV Duel at Daytona

A power move on the final lap earned Joey Logano victory in the second race of Thursday night‘s Gander RV Duel at Daytona International Speedway.

Logano pulled out of line heading into Turn 1 on the white-flag lap and with help from Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney, was able to pull past Clint Bowyer coming out of Turn 2. Logano will start fourth in Sunday‘s Daytona 500 (2:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

RELATED: Full results from Duel 2 | Lineup for Daytona 500

“You have the whole race to think about making a move, and we were all out there just waiting,” Logano said. “Everyone behind me really wanted to go, and I just knew that I had to wait. The later you can do it, the less the risk if it doesn’t work. I got a good run from the 12 (Blaney) behind me and went to the bottom and got a good run. 

“Was able to side-draft the 10 (Almirola) and pull him back and just barely get enough to break that plane in front of the 14 and clear him up. From there I was just blocking to the finish. My spotter, TJ (Majors), did a great job feeding me all the information I needed to make a decision.


Bowyer was able to salvage a second-place finish after dominating much of the race, leading 41 of the 60 total circuits. Aric Almirola finished third, followed by Denny Hamlin and Kurt Busch to round out the top-five finishers.

Brendan Gaughan raced his way into the Daytona 500, edging out Joey Gase with a 16th-place finish. Gase finished 19th and will not compete on Sunday.

Alex Bowman, flanking Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron on the front row for Sunday‘s race, led the first 11 laps of the second race after starting on pole. Bowman, like Byron in the first race, elected to protect the No. 88 Chevrolet from potential disaster to ensure his starting spot — barring any mishap in this weekend‘s practice sessions — finishing 13th.

The next on-track action for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is Friday‘s third practice at 1 p.m. ET on FS1.

Below are full results from the second Duel race:

Finish

Driver

Team

1.

Joey Logano

Team Penske

2.

Clint Bowyer

Stewart-Haas Racing

3.

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

4.

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

5.

Kurt Busch

Chip Ganassi Racing

6.

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

7.

Jamie McMurray

Spire Motorsports

8.

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

9.

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

10.

Ty Dillon

Germain Racing

11.

David Ragan

Front Row Motorsports

12.

Kyle Larson

Chip Ganassi Racing

13

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

14.

Erik Jones

Joe Gibbs Racing

15.

Brendan Gaughan

Beard Motorsports

16.

Corey LaJoie

GO FAS Racing

17.

Casey Mears

Germain Racing

18.

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

19.

Ross Chastain

Premium Motorsports

20.

Joey Gase

Motorsports Business Management

21.

BJ McLeod

Petty Ware Racing

Gander RV Duel No. 1

Kevin Harvick led the final 44 laps to take victory in the first race of Thursday night’s Gander RV Duel at Daytona International Speedway.

Harvick will unofficially start third in Sunday’s 61st annual Daytona 500 (2:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), holding off fellow Ford Performance drivers Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Paul Menard in the final circuits for the win.

“I‘m just glad we finally came out on the right side of this, and everything‘s not tore up,” said Harvick, who had finished fourth, third and second in his previous three Daytona qualifying races.

Stenhouse Jr. finished second with Menard right behind in third. New Leavine Family Racing driver Matt DiBenedetto finished fourth, followed by Martin Truex Jr. in fifth.

RELATED: Duel No. 1 full resultsBusch spins after contact with Johnson, gets fiery on radio

The biggest action of the night occurred on Lap 35 when Kyle Busch spun as a result of contact from Jimmie Johnson. The left-rear quarter panel of Busch’s No. 18 Toyota was clipped by the right-front bumper of the Johnson’s No. 48 Chevrolet coming out of Turn 2, sending Busch for a spin down the backstretch. Luckily, Busch was able to avoid damage and pitted for four fresh Goodyear tires.

Parker Kligerman raced his way into the Daytona 500 after a close final-lap battle with Tyler Reddick and Ryan Truex. Kligerman finished in 12th place, while Reddick and Truex finished 13th and 14th, respectively. Truex came up short of making the 40-car field.

VIDEO: Kligerman: Making Daytona 500 ‘means the world to me’

Daytona 500 pole winner William Byron started the race on pole position alongside Hendrick Motorsports teammate Johnson, electing to lead the first 15 laps prior to the first round of pit stops. As the racing for position ramped up with 25 laps remaining, the 2018 Sunoco Rookie of the Year dropped to the back of the field to avoid any potential incidents and protect the No. 24 Chevrolet for Sunday.

Finish

Driver

Team

1.

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

2.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Roush Fenway Racing

3.

Paul Menard

Wood Brothers Racing

4.

Matt DiBenedetto

Leavine Family Racing

5.

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

6.

Bubba Wallace

Richard Petty Motorsports

7.

Chris Buescher

JTG Daugherty Racing

8.

Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports

9.

Ryan Newman

Roush Fenway Racing

10.

Ryan Preece

JTG Daugherty Racing

11.

Daniel Suarez

Stewart-Haas Racing

12.

Parker Kligerman

Gaunt Brothers Racing

13.

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

14.

Ryan Truex

Tommy Baldwin Racing

15.

Landon Cassill

Starcom Racing

16.

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

17.

Daniel Hemric

Richard Childress Racing

18.

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

19.

Matt Tifft

Front Row Motorsports

20.

Brad Keselowski

Team Penske

21.

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Contributing: NASCAR Wire Service

