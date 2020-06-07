Kevin Harvick wins Cup Series race at Atlanta

Kevin Harvick won Sunday’s Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, claiming his second victory at the 1.54-mile track in three years.

Harvick led 151 of 325 laps, including the final 56. He beat Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin.

It is Harvick’s second victory this season following his win at Darlington on May 17.

“We had a great pit stop (during the last caution), then we had a restart on the bottom and it got my car to take off,” Harvick told Fox. “I was able to get track position and then once I could get through those first 10 laps and my car was freed up enough to where I could get into rhythm and really started hitting my marks. By about Lap 25 I could start driving away.”

Harvick has led 1,212 laps at Atlanta over the last nine races at the track.

“I got beat by the Atlanta master. Not a bad day,” Kyle Busch said on his radio to his team after finishing second to Harvick.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Martin Truex Jr. earned his first stage win of the year.

STAGE 2 WINNER: Martin Truex Jr.

More: Race results, point standings

More: NASCAR drivers issue message condemning racial inequality and racism

More: Bubba Wallace treated and released from care center after race

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Kyle Busch earned his third runner-up finish of the season. He remain winless in the Cup Series so far this season .. Martin Truex Jr. earned his first top-five finish of the season … Ryan Blaney has finished in the top four in three of the last four races. Earned his first top-10 finish at Atlanta in his fifth start there … Kurt Busch placed sixth to earn his seventh top-10 finish in the last eight races. That was after he started from the rear and performed a pass-through penalty at the start of the race due to his car failing pre-race inspection three times.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: William Byron finished 33rd after he had to pit on Lap 32 for a flat tire … Front Row Motorsports’ cars contributed to the only two cautions for incidents. John Hunter Nemechek spun in Turn 4 on Lap 95 and Michael McDowell spun in Turn 4 on Lap 202 … Clint Bowyer led 58 laps, but had to pit multiple times due to issues with his right-rear tire. He finished 20th.

Story continues

WHAT’S NEXT: The Cup Series holds its first night race at Martinsville Speedway, 7 p.m. ET Wednesday on FS1

Kevin Harvick wins Cup Series race at Atlanta originally appeared on NBCSports.com